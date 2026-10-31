Uttar Pradesh plans 'Singapore City' near Noida International Airport
India
Uttar Pradesh is planning a brand-new "Singapore City" near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.
The idea? Attract big investments from Singapore and give the local real estate scene a serious boost.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath even met with a team from Singapore on October 28, 2026, to talk details and get things rolling.
'Singapore City' logistics semiconductors urban planning
Set to cover, Singapore City will focus on hot sectors like logistics, semiconductors, and urban planning: areas where Singapore already shines.
The visiting business group was impressed by local projects like Film City and Medical Devices Park.
By teaming up with Singapore's tech know-how and UP's manufacturing strengths, the state hopes this project will fuel growth and create opportunities in this region.