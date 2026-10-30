Uttar Pradesh tightens government job checks, bars violent organization members
Looking to land a government job in Uttar Pradesh? The state just rolled out stricter character checks, issued on Wednesday.
Now, if you're a member of "any organization whose resolved object is to alter the existing order of society by violent means," you're out of the running.
This move comes after youth-led protests and aims to eliminate the need for candidates to wait for character verification reports, simplify recruitment, and ensure appointments are made on time.
Charges including murder block up applicants
If you've joined any violent organizations after turning 21 (and within three years of your background check), it counts against you, unless you can prove otherwise.
Charges have been framed in cases involving murder, rioting, sedition, kidnapping for ransom, rape, dowry death and offenses under the POCSO Act will also block your application.
On the bright side, provisional appointments can start while police checks are still happening, and detailed verification remains mandatory before appointments to sensitive and security-related positions.
Existing employees won't be required to undergo character verification again, but everyone needs to be upfront about any past trouble or dismissals.