Uttarakhand helicopter crash kills 6 after Pratap Bachihalli Ningaraju selfie
India
A helicopter crash in Uttarakhand on Friday claimed the lives of all six people on board.
Just before takeoff from Badrinath, passenger Pratap Bachihalli Ningaraju filmed a smiling selfie video, a moment that is now circulating online.
The other passengers were from Bengaluru, and the pilot was from Delhi.
Investigation launched after Joshimath crash
The helicopter lost contact soon after taking off in snowy weather and crashed near Chai village in Joshimath around 2:20pm.
This crash adds to 12 similar tragedies involving helicopters in Uttarakhand in the last 10 years, highlighting ongoing safety concerns for flights in tough conditions.
Authorities are investigating, and Uttarakhand's Chief Minister has called for answers while sharing his condolences.