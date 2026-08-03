Uttarakhand sets 13ft kanwar cap for Shravan Kanwar Mela
Uttarakhand authorities have capped kanwar heights at 13 feet for the Shravan Kanwar Mela, which kicked off July 30.
The cap was announced before the pilgrimage began; a heartbreaking accident in Haridwar, where two pilgrims lost their lives when iron girders from a flyover under construction fell on them, occurred after the pilgrimage had started.
Senior Superintendent Navneet Singh Bhullar explained the restriction is all about keeping pilgrims safe and making sure traffic stays manageable.
Oversized kanwars blocked, NHAI officials probed
Police and paramilitary forces are closely monitoring entry points at the Uttar Pradesh border: any kanwars above the limit, even those on vehicles, are being sent back.
Just yesterday, 12 oversized vehicle-mounted kanwars were turned away at Narsan.
Meanwhile, officials from the National Highways Authority of India are facing an investigation over the Haridwar incident, with authorities investigating the incident.