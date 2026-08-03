Uttarakhand sets 13ft kanwar cap for Shravan Kanwar Mela

Uttarakhand authorities have capped kanwar heights at 13 feet for the Shravan Kanwar Mela, which kicked off July 30.

The cap was announced before the pilgrimage began; a heartbreaking accident in Haridwar, where two pilgrims lost their lives when iron girders from a flyover under construction fell on them, occurred after the pilgrimage had started.

Senior Superintendent Navneet Singh Bhullar explained the restriction is all about keeping pilgrims safe and making sure traffic stays manageable.