Vasai East tailor arrested in Mumbai for AI nude/semi-nude images
India
A 31-year-old tailor from Vasai East was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly secretly filming women on local trains, then using AI to turn those videos into nude or semi-nude images.
He posted these morphed reels on Instagram, which led to his arrest after a technical investigation.
The case highlights just how easily privacy can be violated with today's technology.
Police tracked accused for AI-morphed images
Police tracked the accused down using tech tools and found he had used AI apps to create and share nude or semi-nude images without consent.