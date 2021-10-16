J&K: 'Gol-gappa' seller from Bihar shot dead in Srinagar

A gol-gappa seller from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar today, adding to the spree of civilian killings across Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks. The terrorists shot at the street vendor at point-blank range, NDTV reported citing sources. He has been identified as Arbind Kumar Sah from Bihar's Banka district. Here are more details on this.

Details

Incident took place at Eidgah area of Srinagar

The incident took place in Old Srinagar's Eidgah area Saturday evening. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Officials said a search was launched to catch the attackers. Earlier in the day, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh was also shot at by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama district, leaving him critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Statement

J&K Police seals both the areas

"Terrorists fired at two non-local laborers in Srinagar and Pulwama. Arbind Kumar Sah from Banka in Bihar died in Srinagar and Sagir Ahmad from Uttar Pradesh is critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been sealed and searches are on," J&K Police said in a tweet. Later, the police said that Ahmad succumbed to his injuries.

Reactions

Omar Abdullah, others condemn the attack

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. "This is yet another case of a civilian being targeted like this. All Arbind Kumar did was come to Srinagar in search of earning opportunities and it's reprehensible that he was murdered." "This is pure terror... What a shame. How cowardly can it get," Sajad Lone of Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference tweeted.

Action

Ninth civilian killing in J&K over the past two weeks

Worryingly, this is the ninth civilian killing in J&K over the past couple of weeks, five of the targets being non-Muslims. Police in the union territory have launched a massive crackdown, arresting more than 900 people for their suspected links with separatists. In fact, 13 terrorists have been killed in the past one week, according to the Inspector General of Police.