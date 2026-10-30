Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan visits Madurai temple, highlights Indian democracy
India
Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan stopped by Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Friday, joined by the Tamil Nadu governor and other local leaders.
After offering prayers, he chatted with reporters about India's growing influence and what makes its democracy unique.
Radhakrishnan: Tamil Nadu can produce PM
Radhakrishnan emphasized that anyone in India, no matter where they're from, can aim for top leadership roles.
He pointed out that leaders from states like Karnataka and Gujarat have already become prime minister, and said he believes someone from Tamil Nadu could do the same someday.
Before heading back to Delhi, he wished everyone "the blessings of Goddess Meenakshi."