While passing the order, the SC issued stern warning to Tamil Nadu authorities for "brazen and wilful disobedience" of its orders.

"Time has come to deal with such situations with an iron hand...otherwise it will lead to constitutional chaos," it said.

The court issued contempt notices to 15 officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

It also suspended the temple's Board of Trustees and appointed former High Court judges as receivers to ensure compliance with its order.