'Victory to Lord Murugan': Modi welcomes SC's deepam lighting order
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invoked Lord Murugan after the Supreme Court ordered the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the disputed stone pillar (Deepathoon) on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on Saturday. The apex court had earlier permitted this ritual on November 24, but it was allegedly defied by state authorities. After the SC's order, PM Modi took to social media platform X, writing in Tamil: "Victory to Lord Murugan! Victory to Lord Murugan! Victory to Lord Murugan!"
Court's reprimand
SC issues contempt notices to 15 officials
While passing the order, the SC issued stern warning to Tamil Nadu authorities for "brazen and wilful disobedience" of its orders.
"Time has come to deal with such situations with an iron hand...otherwise it will lead to constitutional chaos," it said.
The court issued contempt notices to 15 officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.
It also suspended the temple's Board of Trustees and appointed former High Court judges as receivers to ensure compliance with its order.
Ritual enforcement
Supreme Court's directions on ceremonial lamp lighting
The Supreme Court ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit at Deepathoon on Saturday, using the flame from Uchipillaiyar mandapam, if that flame was still burning.
The lamp had been lit at the customary Uchipillaiyar mandapam earlier.
It also directed security arrangements to be made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for both the temple and dargah.
Political fallout
TN BJP president demands Vijay's resignation
After the SC's rebuke, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagenthran demanded the resignation of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
He termed the court's observations on "administrative breakdown in Tamil Nadu" a "massive sledgehammer blow" to the "dictatorial arrogance" of the current government.
"If he has even an iota of shame and conscience, he must take moral responsibility for this administrative breakdown and resign immediately," Nagenthran said.