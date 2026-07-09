HPCL's 3,000 cylinders washed away in Raigad after heavy rainfall

Ongoing assessment

Recovery efforts underway

Officials are currently assessing the situation and efforts are underway to trace and recover the cylinders washed away by floodwaters. The incident has left no injuries or casualties so far. However, authorities continue to monitor the situation as recovery efforts remain underway. Heavy continuous rain over the past week has inflicted havoc in several parts of Maharashtra. Raigad is one of the most severely impacted districts, with various places experiencing floods and overflowing rivers.