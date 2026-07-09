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HPCL's 3,000 cylinders washed away in Raigad after heavy rainfall
The incident occurred after heavy rainfall

HPCL's 3,000 cylinders washed away in Raigad after heavy rainfall

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 09, 2026
12:26 pm
What's the story

Around 3,000 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were washed away from the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Patalganga LPG bottling plant in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The incident occurred after heavy rainfall flooded the facility. The floodwaters carried both filled and empty cylinders into the Patalganga river. Videos on social media showed several of these cylinders floating downstream in the river.

Safety warning

Authorities issue safety warning

Authorities have issued a safety warning to residents. Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale advised people against picking up or taking home any of the washed-away cylinders. He said, "There is no guarantee whether the cylinders washed into the river contain gas or whether they are in a safe condition." The collector stressed that handling these cylinders could be extremely dangerous.

Twitter Post

Video shows cylinders floating 

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Ongoing assessment

Recovery efforts underway

Officials are currently assessing the situation and efforts are underway to trace and recover the cylinders washed away by floodwaters. The incident has left no injuries or casualties so far. However, authorities continue to monitor the situation as recovery efforts remain underway. Heavy continuous rain over the past week has inflicted havoc in several parts of Maharashtra. Raigad is one of the most severely impacted districts, with various places experiencing floods and overflowing rivers.

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