HPCL's 3,000 cylinders washed away in Raigad after heavy rainfall
What's the story
Around 3,000 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were washed away from the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Patalganga LPG bottling plant in Maharashtra's Raigad district. The incident occurred after heavy rainfall flooded the facility. The floodwaters carried both filled and empty cylinders into the Patalganga river. Videos on social media showed several of these cylinders floating downstream in the river.
Safety warning
Authorities issue safety warning
Authorities have issued a safety warning to residents. Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale advised people against picking up or taking home any of the washed-away cylinders. He said, "There is no guarantee whether the cylinders washed into the river contain gas or whether they are in a safe condition." The collector stressed that handling these cylinders could be extremely dangerous.
Twitter Post
Video shows cylinders floating
Straight out of Pushpa movie,— Manoj Gupta (@PassionForNews) July 8, 2026
except it's not sandalwood, it's LPG cylinders.
A flash #flood in #Raigad, #Maharashtra swept away hundreds of empty HPCL LPG cylinders after heavy rain sent torrents of water into the plant at Chavane village. #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/nGSfUMqsxo
Ongoing assessment
Recovery efforts underway
Officials are currently assessing the situation and efforts are underway to trace and recover the cylinders washed away by floodwaters. The incident has left no injuries or casualties so far. However, authorities continue to monitor the situation as recovery efforts remain underway. Heavy continuous rain over the past week has inflicted havoc in several parts of Maharashtra. Raigad is one of the most severely impacted districts, with various places experiencing floods and overflowing rivers.