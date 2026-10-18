Video warning may have triggered Kolkata Chorbagan stampede killing 19
A video announcement about a possible pandal collapse may have set off panic during Saptami celebrations at Kolkata's Chorbagan and may have contributed to a tragic stampede that left 19 people dead and 25 injured.
Investigators are now focusing on how this warning was made, as well as what went wrong with crowd management, especially since many people rushed in for shelter from heavy rain.
Kolkata police probe, compensation, safety review
Police are checking CCTV footage and talking to witnesses to figure out who made the announcement.
The West Bengal government has promised ₹25 lakh and a Group D job for the family of each person who died in the stampede, while the central government is giving an extra ₹2 lakh for each deceased person's next of kin.
A special committee is also reviewing safety rules at big pandals so something like this doesn't happen again.