Modi government might sell BrahMos missiles to Vietnam

India has been focusing on domestic defense production for both internal use and exports. The country has already sold BrahMos missiles to the Philippines and signed a contract with Indonesia in March this year. The potential deal with Vietnam is part of India's strategy to bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's growing influence.

Trade ties

India and Vietnam's growing economic and defense ties

The bilateral trade between India and Vietnam crossed $16 billion in the last fiscal year. Both countries are keen on further strengthening their economic ties. India has also been providing training to the Vietnamese military and gifted them an indigenously built missile corvette Kirpan in 2023, highlighting the strong defense cooperation between these two nations.