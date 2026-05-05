Modi government might sell BrahMos missiles to Vietnam
What's the story
Vietnamese President To Lam's visit to India is likely to focus on strengthening defense ties, including a possible purchase of BrahMos missiles, as per Reuters. The missiles are developed jointly by India and Russia. The proposed deal with Vietnam could be worth around ₹6,000 crore and would include both training and logistical support.
Strategic partnership
India bolsters defense production for export
India has been focusing on domestic defense production for both internal use and exports. The country has already sold BrahMos missiles to the Philippines and signed a contract with Indonesia in March this year. The potential deal with Vietnam is part of India's strategy to bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's growing influence.
Trade ties
India and Vietnam's growing economic and defense ties
The bilateral trade between India and Vietnam crossed $16 billion in the last fiscal year. Both countries are keen on further strengthening their economic ties. India has also been providing training to the Vietnamese military and gifted them an indigenously built missile corvette Kirpan in 2023, highlighting the strong defense cooperation between these two nations.