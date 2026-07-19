Amarnath, Vaishno Devi yatras suspended due to bad weather
What's the story
The annual Amarnath Yatra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra have been temporarily suspended from July 19 due to inclement weather conditions. The decision was taken after a weather advisory by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted adverse conditions along the pilgrimage routes. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, announced that no convoy vehicles carrying pilgrims would be allowed to move from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu toward the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan on July 19.
Safety measures
Pilgrims advised to stay at designated accommodation centers
Kumar advised pilgrims to stay at their designated accommodation centers in Jammu, Udhampur, and Ramban until further notice from authorities.
"No fresh batch of pilgrims shall be permitted to move from Jammu on July 19 toward Kashmir in view of the inclement weather advisory," he said.
The suspension applies to all yatris currently stationed at Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps, halting further ascent toward the shrine until conditions improve.
Pilgrimage statistics
Over 3.7 lakh devotees have visited Amarnath cave shrine
This year's pilgrimage has seen a strong response, with over 3.7 lakh devotees visiting the Amarnath cave shrine so far.
In previous years, the yatra usually drew just over three lakh visitors but crossed the five lakh mark in 2024.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been temporarily suspended due to similar weather conditions in the Jammu region.
Official advisory
Authorities urge pilgrims to defer plans
Authorities have advised pilgrims planning to undertake either pilgrimage to defer their plans and await official updates.
Administrative officials have urged devotees to rely on verified communication channels for information regarding the resumption of both yatras after weather conditions stabilize and safety assessments are completed.
"Updates regarding the resumption of the Yatra shall be issued in due course after ensuring route safety and a detailed assessment of the weather conditions," Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, said.