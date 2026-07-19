Amarnath, Vaishno Devi yatras suspended due to bad weather

Kumar advised pilgrims to stay at their designated accommodation centers in Jammu, Udhampur, and Ramban until further notice from authorities.

"No fresh batch of pilgrims shall be permitted to move from Jammu on July 19 toward Kashmir in view of the inclement weather advisory," he said.

The suspension applies to all yatris currently stationed at Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps, halting further ascent toward the shrine until conditions improve.