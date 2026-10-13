IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in several parts of India today
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms in several parts of India on Tuesday, October 13. The national capital region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and some southern and northeastern regions are likely to witness inclement weather. The IMD's forecast for October 12 indicates that Delhi-Haryana-Chandigarh and Punjab will experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds for October 13.
Weather update
Rain, thunderstorms likely in UP, J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh
The IMD has also predicted rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, with more showers likely in the coming days.
Rajasthan may witness isolated rain and thunderstorms, while Jammu and Kashmir along with Ladakh are likely to see rain and possible thunderstorms.
Himachal Pradesh is also expected to receive rain and thunderstorms during this weather spell.
Regional weather
Weather updates for Northeast and other states
Uttarakhand is expected to witness rain during the ongoing spell, while Chhattisgarh may see rainfall with more activity likely in the coming days.
Assam and Meghalaya are also on the radar for isolated to scattered rainfall.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may experience rain with possible thunderstorms.
Andhra Pradesh is likely to see rain along with thunderstorms and strong surface winds in some regions.
Weather system
Cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea; low-pressure area likely
The IMD's bulletin also noted a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas. This could lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around October 13.
The Delhi-NCR region is likely to see thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on October 13.
Wind speeds of 40 to 50km/h, with gusts reaching up to 60km/h, could occur at isolated places across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab between October 13 and 15.
City weather
Temperature forecast for major cities
The IMD has also released temperature forecasts for major cities across India.
Bhopal will see a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 21°C, while Kolkata's temperatures will range from 34°C to 26°C.
Delhi's temperature is expected to be between 31°C and 21°C; Shimla will have a high of 22°C and a low of 12°C.
Patna can expect temperatures between 32 °C and 23 °C; Mumbai's will range from a high of 37 °C to a low of 28 °C.