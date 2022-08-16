India

What to do with the Indian flag after Independence Day

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 16, 2022, 01:34 pm 3 min read

The Flag Code of India 2002 issues guidelines as to how one should store the National Flag. Here's everything you should know.

Although Independence Day is celebrated with much enthusiasm every year, the 75th-year celebrations have been extra special. With the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, citizens across the country hoisted the national flag at their homes. Now as both the campaign and celebration end, it's time to take the flags off, following the guidelines of Flag Code of India 2002. Here's how to do it.

Store with dignity Folding the national flag

The national flag has to be folded and stored respectfully. There's a proper way to do it as prescribed by the Flag Code of India 2002. Place the flag horizontally and fold the saffron and green bands under the white band. Then, fold the white band in such a way that only the Ashoka Chakra is visible with parts of saffron and green bands.

Twitter Post Here's how to fold it

Be mindful What to do with damaged flags?

It is disrespectful to show or hoist a damaged or disheveled national flag. If your flag is damaged or soiled, the Flag Code of India 2002 says, "It shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering the dignity of the National Flag." You can also bury the flag, but it shouldn't resurface on soil removal.

Do not trash What to do with damaged paper tricolor flags?

People widely use paper-based national flags to commemorate the celebrations of Independence Day. If these flags get damaged, do not discard them on the ground or throw them in the trash. Instead, you can burn or bury them wholly in private. Light a fire and keep the folded flag in the fire and let it burn wholly, not partially. The flag should be saluted.

With proper care Burning and burying etiquettes

If you are burying a damaged flag, keep it inside a wooden box and bury it. Observe a moment of silence, thereafter. If you are burning it, choose a clean private space to do so. Make sure you have folded the flag properly and it is positioned in the center of the flames. It is a legal offense to directly burn the flag.

Information Organizations are running a flag collection drive

As per a viral poster on Twitter, you can hand over flags no longer in use to your nearest Indian Oil petrol pump. They will preserve the good ones and discard the damaged ones with respect. Several other organizations have initiated such collection drives well.

The dos & donts Indian flag etiquettes

The national flag should never touch the ground and should always be positioned correctly - saffron on the top, white in the middle, and green at the bottom. It can be half-mast during the deaths of important government dignitaries and soldiers. Writing on the tricolor flag is prohibited. Unlike many countries, the National flag cannot be used as a drapery in any form.