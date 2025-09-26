Who is IAS officer who welcomed PM Modi

From techie to top bureaucrat

Born in 1994 in Delhi, Yadav studied engineering at Delhi Technological University and worked at Cisco before deciding to chase her IAS dream.

She left her stable job, prepared without coaching, and cracked the UPSC exam on her third try—earning an impressive all-India rank of six.

Supported by her police officer dad and homemaker mom, Yadav's dedication is now being celebrated across the country.