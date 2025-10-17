Why J&K government is reviving the Darbar Move
Jammu and Kashmir is reviving the Darbar Move—a tradition since 1872 where the government shifts its capital between Srinagar and Jammu every six months.
The practice, paused in 2021 to cut costs, is returning after a cabinet decision and approval from Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.
Proponents hope this will reconnect both regions and make government services more accessible.
Significance of the move
The Darbar Move isn't just about shifting offices—it's a big deal for local businesses and helps keep cultural ties strong between Jammu and Kashmir.
Traders had been asking for its return, saying it boosts the economy and preserves regional identity.
Politically, it also fulfills a key election promise by the National Conference, signaling a push toward stability and fair development after years of unrest.