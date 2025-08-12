Why you should take India's slowest train to Ooty
The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, known as India's slowest train, takes nearly five hours to travel just 46km between Mettupalayam and Ooty in Tamil Nadu.
Averaging about 9km/h, it winds through lush Nilgiri Hills and charming hill stations like Coonoor—making the journey more about soaking in views than speed.
More on the train
Running since 1908 and recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2005, this is India's only operational rack railway.
With over 16 tunnels and 250 bridges along its route, safety means taking things slow.
Powered by vintage steam engines and run by Southern Railway, the train leaves Mettupalayam at 7:10am and reaches Ooty around noon.
Tickets (including First Class) can be booked on IRCTC if you want to experience this iconic ride for yourself.