Amrita's flight to Muscat was cancelled on May 8

AI flight cancellation fiasco: Woman couldn't meet husband before death

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:17 pm May 14, 202404:17 pm

What's the story The family of a woman said she couldn't bid farewell to her husband—who was in an ICU in Oman—before he passed away because her Air India Express flight was canceled last week. Amrita had booked tickets for May 8 to Muscat. When she reached the airport she was informed that her flight had been canceled. She protested at the airport and got a ticket for the next day on a different AI Express flight. However, that flight too got canceled.

On May 8

AI Express flights canceled; crew takes 'mass sick leave'

On May 8, around 90 AI Express flights were canceled after around 300 senior cabin crew members took a "massive sick leave," switching off their mobile phones at the last minute. On May 10, the striking cabin crew decided to end their protest following a conciliation meeting convened by the chief labour commissioner in Delhi. Amid this, between May 8 and May 10, AI Express had to cancel more than 260 flights due to the lack of available cabin crew.

Information

AI Express employees protest

The employees of AI Express—a subsidiary of the Tata Group—were protesting against the new employment terms and alleged unfair treatment. Some staffers claim they were assigned lower-ranking roles despite interviewing successfully for higher positions. This unrest took place amid the airline's merger with AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India.

Family's statement

Could not see him one last time: Amrita's mother

According to reports, on Monday, Amrita received the news of her husband's death. Speaking to the media, her mother said, "It was so unfair...she could not see him for one last time. We begged the airline to accommodate us on some other flight so that we could see him for one last time. But they did not do anything." She added that Amrita's husband wanted to see her and their kids, hence the family booked tickets to visit him.

Flight fiasco

Airlines said they can't do anything: Amrita

After some time Amrita also told the media that after the second flight was canceled, the airline refused to provide further assistance. "They said their flights for the next four days were full and they cannot do anything," she added. Amrita informed that her husband had been hospitalised after a heart attack. "I spoke to him over the phone. Told him I will try to reach there if I can," she said.