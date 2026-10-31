Woman stabbed at home in Jangareddygudem dies, suspect Ramakrishna sought
India
A 29-year-old woman was attacked at her home in Jangareddygudem, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday evening.
Her stalker, Ramakrishna, someone she knew but had recently fallen out with, allegedly entered her house and stabbed her.
Even though locals rushed her to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment.
Sumanthika told police attacker feigned love
Before she died, Sumanthika was able to tell police that Ramakrishna was behind the attack and that he had been pretending to be in love with her.
Police have registered a murder case and are searching for him.
The incident has left the local community shaken and raised fresh concerns about women's safety in the area.