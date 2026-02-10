'Words wrong, but...': HDFC staffer apologizes after viral 'thakur' video

After a video from HDFC Bank 's Panki branch in Kanpur , Uttar Pradesh , featuring Aastha Singh, went viral on social media, internet users have made it the subject of commentary and debate. The 43-second-long clip shows employee Aastha Singh involved in a heated argument with a person identified as the husband of a female colleague. Later, she issued a clarification and a conditional apology.

Caste debate Singh's behavior draws criticism The clip has been widely shared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), in which Singh can be seen getting up from her seat and shouting at the man. The video shows Singh in an aggressive manner during the confrontation. Her alleged remark, "Thakur hoon main (I am a Thakur)," has drawn criticism for allegedly using caste identity as intimidation. Social media users have condemned her behavior as unprofessional and incompatible with customer-facing roles at HDFC Bank.

Twitter Post Video of incident shared on social media Dear @RBI hope you guys also investigate @HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares staff behaviour and openly threat and abuse to their customers in bank branches



Clarification issued Singh clarifies video not recent Singh clarified that the video dates back to January 6. She said it was an argument with the husband of a colleague, not a customer. "He stormed into the bank at 4:30pm and misbehaved with me," she said in her clarification video. "Yes, my words were wrong. I am aware that I am in public service, and I should measure my words carefully. But if someone threatens to teach me a lesson, then I will not tolerate it," she said.

