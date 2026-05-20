Xi, Putin likely to attend BRICS summit in India
What's the story
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. Putin's participation has already been confirmed by Russian officials. Xi's likely attendance was reported by The Indian Express. Citing sources, the paper said that "Xi's participation in the BRICS Summit is the most anticipated visit." He will also be present at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 31-September 1.
Diplomatic significance
Xi's 1st visit to India since October 2019
If confirmed, Xi's visit to India would be his first since October 2019. The two nations have been working on improving ties after a border standoff in April-May 2020. PM Narendra Modi and President Xi had met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024 to discuss troop disengagement at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.
Rising influence
BRICS bloc's expansion and India's role as chair
The BRICS grouping, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has grown to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia will join in 2025. The bloc represents nearly half of the world's population and a large chunk of global GDP and trade. As chair of BRICS this year, India is keen to bridge differences among member countries on various issues before the summit.