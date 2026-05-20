The summit will be held on September 12-13

Xi, Putin likely to attend BRICS summit in India

By Chanshimla Varah 12:53 pm May 20, 202612:53 pm

What's the story

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. Putin's participation has already been confirmed by Russian officials. Xi's likely attendance was reported by The Indian Express. Citing sources, the paper said that "Xi's participation in the BRICS Summit is the most anticipated visit." He will also be present at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 31-September 1.