Yoga guru Ramdev's Sanatani descent claim draws criticism in India
India
Yoga guru Ramdev is in the spotlight after saying Muslims and Christians in India are actually descendants of ancient Sanatani Hindus and reassuring minorities that there's "no danger" to them here.
His comments have stirred up controversy, with many leaders accusing him of promoting division.
Indian opposition politicians criticize Ramdev comments
Opposition politicians were quick to respond.
Congress's Salman Khurshid wondered why anyone would try to divide people who already share common roots.
AIMIM's Waris Pathan pointed out that India's strength is its secular Constitution, while Samajwadi Party's Fakhrul Hasan Chaand suggested these statements distract from real issues.
Sharad Pawar's party also weighed in, warning against anything that threatens respect for all religions.