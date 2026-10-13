Yogi Adityanath directly deposits ₹493cr into 9,18,091 farmers' bank accounts
U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just sent ₹493 crore directly to the bank accounts of 9,18,091 farmers hit by floods, cyclones, and heavy rains.
The goal? Quick help for those who lost crops and livestock: no middlemen, just instant support when it's needed most.
Uttar Pradesh provides ₹1.20L and ₹4L
There's more: families whose homes have been damaged by excessive rainfall, cyclones and floods get an extra ₹1.20 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, and immediate housing is to be provided to homes completely washed away or destroyed, and if someone lost a family member in these disasters, ₹4 lakh is provided within 24 hours.
This is all part of a bigger push (backed by Prime Minister Modi) to make sure help actually reaches people fast and helps them bounce back from tough times.