Yogi Adityanath orders safety audits at UP Durga Puja pandals
India
After a stampede in Kolkata that left people dead, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for safety audits at all Durga Puja pandals in the state.
The goal is to make sure these festive spots are safe for everyone, with checks on things like electrical wiring, fire safety, emergency exits, and crowd control.
Police, district magistrates to inspect pandals
Police commissioners and district magistrates will lead the inspections, focusing on preventing fire risks by checking temporary wiring and making sure structures are stable.
They will also keep evacuation routes clear and review how crowds are managed, so everyone can enjoy the celebrations safely without worrying about overcrowding or hazards.