Yogi Adityanath performs Savitri Devi's last rites in Haridwar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the last rites of his mother, Savitri Devi, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday. She passed away at 91 in her Uttarakhand village.
The ceremony saw family, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and a large crowd coming together to pay their respects.
Adityanath mourns online, leaders send condolences
Adityanath shared his grief online, saying no one can love a child like a mother does.
Prime Minister Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders sent heartfelt condolences.
Many saints and community members also attended the ceremony to honor her memory.