Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the last rites of his mother, Savitri Devi, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday. She passed away at 91 in her Uttarakhand village.

The ceremony saw family, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and a large crowd coming together to pay their respects.