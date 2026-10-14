YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, student leader Neha Bora detained in Delhi
India
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and student leader Neha Bora were detained on October 10 during a protest in Delhi, where they were seated on a sofa against a wall featuring portraits of Ambedkar and Gandhi.
The protest, organized by CJP, called for Election Commission Chief Gyanesh Kumar to resign over alleged mishandling of voter rolls.
Rathee later shared a photo with Bora on Instagram, calling her "with a tigress."
Over 30,000 personnel deployed across Delhi
The protest saw huge security across the city: more than 30,000 personnel were deployed and more than 7,000 people were detained.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi are also pushing for Kumar's resignation and have taken their concerns about election transparency to the Supreme Court.