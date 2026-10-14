YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, student leader Neha Bora detained in Delhi

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and student leader Neha Bora were detained on October 10 during a protest in Delhi, where they were seated on a sofa against a wall featuring portraits of Ambedkar and Gandhi.

The protest, organized by CJP, called for Election Commission Chief Gyanesh Kumar to resign over alleged mishandling of voter rolls.

Rathee later shared a photo with Bora on Instagram, calling her "with a tigress."