Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit delivery workers to strike on New Year's Eve
India
Delivery workers from Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, and Amazon are planning a nationwide strike on December 31, 2025.
They're protesting low pay and job insecurity in the gig economy—over one lakh workers are expected to join in.
The action is led by major worker unions who say it's time for better treatment.
Why now—and what it means for you
The strike is set for New Year's Eve, when food and grocery orders usually skyrocket.
So if you're counting on a late-night delivery in cities like Delhi or Bengaluru, expect delays or cancelations.
Workers say app algorithms make their income unpredictable and fast-delivery promises put them at risk.
Union leaders are urging the government to step in so gig workers can get fair pay and safer work conditions.