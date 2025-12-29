Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit delivery workers to strike on New Year's Eve

Why now—and what it means for you

The strike is set for New Year's Eve, when food and grocery orders usually skyrocket.

So if you're counting on a late-night delivery in cities like Delhi or Bengaluru, expect delays or cancelations.

Workers say app algorithms make their income unpredictable and fast-delivery promises put them at risk.

Union leaders are urging the government to step in so gig workers can get fair pay and safer work conditions.