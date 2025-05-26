May 26, 202510:38 am

What's the story

Costa Rica is famous for its verdant landscapes and tranquil beaches, making it an ideal destination for a wellness retreat.

This 10-day itinerary will rejuvenate your mind and body. It combines yoga, meditation, nature exploration, and relaxation.

Every single day is curated to offer a perfect balance of activities.

These promote well-being while giving you plenty of time to soak in the beauty of this Central American paradise.