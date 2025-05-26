Your 10-day itinerary to Costa Rica
What's the story
Costa Rica is famous for its verdant landscapes and tranquil beaches, making it an ideal destination for a wellness retreat.
This 10-day itinerary will rejuvenate your mind and body. It combines yoga, meditation, nature exploration, and relaxation.
Every single day is curated to offer a perfect balance of activities.
These promote well-being while giving you plenty of time to soak in the beauty of this Central American paradise.
Day 1
Arrival and orientation
Upon arrival in Costa Rica, guests will be welcomed at the airport and taken to their accommodation.
The first day is all about settling in with an orientation session which outlines the retreat schedule. Participants may explore the surroundings or relax by the pool.
A welcome dinner introduces local flavors with fresh fruits and vegetables.
Days 2-4
Yoga and meditation sessions
The next three days are devoted to yoga and meditation sessions that are held twice daily.
Morning sessions concentrate on energizing practices while evening classes focus on relaxation techniques.
Instructors lead participants through different styles that are appropriate for all levels.
Between sessions, guests can relish healthy meals that feature locally sourced ingredients.
Days 5-7
Nature excursions
Mid-retreat days are packed with guided excursions into Costa Rica's stunning natural beauty.
You'll get to hike through lush rainforests and visit majestic waterfalls, giving you plenty of chances to get active surrounded by gorgeous scenery.
These outings are further complemented by mindfulness exercises, intended to heighten your appreciation of the peaceful calm that nature provides.
Days 8-9
Spa treatments and relaxation
As the retreat winds down, participants pamper themselves with spa treatments such as massages or facials using organic products made from local plants.
The treatments are intended to relieve stress built over time while naturally enhancing skin health.
Free time lets guests unwind completely before heading out.
Day 10
Departure day
On the last day, guests indulge in a farewell breakfast with tropical fruits and juices, loaded with vitamins to energize you.
You leave feeling refreshed and revitalized, ready to head home and take on life with a new perspective.
This final meal concludes a rejuvenating retreat in Costa Rica, making sure you leave with unforgettable memories.