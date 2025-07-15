You'll love these bean dishes!

African cuisine is rich with diverse flavors and ingredients, and beans play a significant role in many traditional dishes. Not only do these dishes offer a taste of the continent's culinary heritage, but they also provide nutritious options for those seeking plant-based meals. From stews to salads, African bean dishes are hearty and flavorful, showcasing the versatility of this humble ingredient. Here are five African bean dishes you should definitely try.

Ghanaian delight Ghanaian red red Ghanaian red red is an iconic dish of black-eyed peas cooked in a tomato-based sauce. The dish derives its name from the red palm oil used for preparation, which gives it a unique color and taste. Usually paired with fried plantains or rice, this dish is equally filling and tasty. With spices like ginger and garlic, this dish is a must-try for anyone exploring Ghanaian cuisine.

Nigerian classic Nigerian ewa agoyin Ewa agoyin is another beloved Nigerian dish which consists of mashed beans served with spicy pepper sauce. Traditionally prepared using black-eyed peas or brown beans, the beans are boiled until soft and then mashed to give a creamy texture. The sauce served with it is made from dried peppers, onions, and palm oil, giving an intense burst of flavor to the otherwise mild beans.

Moroccan tradition Moroccan bessara Bessara is a traditional Moroccan soup prepared from dried fava beans pureed into a smooth paste. This comforting dish is often seasoned with cumin, paprika, and olive oil for additional richness. Served hot as an appetizer or main course during colder months, offers warmth and sustenance while displaying Morocco's love for aromatic spices.

Ethiopian spice Ethiopian misir wot Misir wot is a traditional Ethiopian lentil stew known for its vibrant flavors, thanks to the bold berbere spice mix (a blend of chili peppers, garlic powder, and more) and niter kibbeh, a spiced clarified butter. Lentils, simmered slowly, soak up these bold spices, and creates an aromatic experience like no other in Ethiopia's culinary landscape. It is usually savored with injera bread, to balance out spiciness and add to the flavors.