5 hip exercises you must do daily
What's the story
Improving hip flexibility and core strength is essential for overall physical health. These exercises can help enhance mobility, reduce the risk of injury, and improve posture. Incorporating them into your routine can lead to better performance in various physical activities. Here are five exercises that focus on strengthening the core while increasing hip flexibility.
Bridge pose
Hip bridges for stability
Hip bridges work wonders for your glutes, lower back, and core muscles. To do this, lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips towards the ceiling while squeezing your glutes. Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down. This movement stabilizes the pelvis and improves hip flexibility.
Plank holds
Plank variations for core engagement
Planks are also great to engage multiple muscle groups at the same time. Begin at a push-up position with elbows placed directly under shoulders. Keep your body straight from head to heels, without sagging or arching your back. Hold the position for as long as possible to strengthen the core muscles efficiently.
Forward lunge
Lunges to enhance mobility
Lunges work on both your hip flexibility and leg strength. Stand upright, step forward with one foot, bending both knees until they form right angles. Make sure that your front knee doesn't extend past toes to avoid strain. Push back up to starting position and repeat with alternate legs.
Leg lift exercise
Leg raises for core strengthening
Leg raises are an excellent exercise to target lower abs and improve hip flexor strength. To do this, lie flat on your back with your legs stretched straight out. Lift your legs slowly to a 90-degree angle without bending your knees, then lower them down slowly. Don't let your feet touch the ground completely before lifting them again for another rep. This exercise strengthens the core and improves hip flexibility with regular practice.
Butterfly pose
Seated butterfly stretch
The seated butterfly stretch is also good at opening up tight hips by stretching inner thighs really well too. Sit tall, bringing soles together close enough so knees drop outward naturally, forming a diamond shape between legs. Gently press down using elbows if necessary, holding the pose briefly before releasing tension gradually over time. Through consistent practice sessions regularly performed on a daily basis, ideally speaking.