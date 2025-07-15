5 hip exercises you must do daily

Improving hip flexibility and core strength is essential for overall physical health. These exercises can help enhance mobility, reduce the risk of injury, and improve posture. Incorporating them into your routine can lead to better performance in various physical activities. Here are five exercises that focus on strengthening the core while increasing hip flexibility.

Bridge pose Hip bridges for stability Hip bridges work wonders for your glutes, lower back, and core muscles. To do this, lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips towards the ceiling while squeezing your glutes. Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down. This movement stabilizes the pelvis and improves hip flexibility.

Plank holds Plank variations for core engagement Planks are also great to engage multiple muscle groups at the same time. Begin at a push-up position with elbows placed directly under shoulders. Keep your body straight from head to heels, without sagging or arching your back. Hold the position for as long as possible to strengthen the core muscles efficiently.

Forward lunge Lunges to enhance mobility Lunges work on both your hip flexibility and leg strength. Stand upright, step forward with one foot, bending both knees until they form right angles. Make sure that your front knee doesn't extend past toes to avoid strain. Push back up to starting position and repeat with alternate legs.

Leg lift exercise Leg raises for core strengthening Leg raises are an excellent exercise to target lower abs and improve hip flexor strength. To do this, lie flat on your back with your legs stretched straight out. Lift your legs slowly to a 90-degree angle without bending your knees, then lower them down slowly. Don't let your feet touch the ground completely before lifting them again for another rep. This exercise strengthens the core and improves hip flexibility with regular practice.