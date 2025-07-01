Morning stretching 101: 5 must-try exercises

Starting your day with a few quick stretches can do wonders for your physical and mental well-being. These simple movements increase blood flow, improve flexibility, and eliminate the tension that accumulates while sleeping. Spending a few minutes stretching can set an optimistic tone for the rest of the day. Here are some beginner-friendly stretches to try after waking up.

Upper body relief Neck and shoulder stretch Start by gently tilting your head towards one shoulder, hold the position for a few seconds, and switch to the other side. The movement is intended to relieve tension in the neck and shoulders, which tend to stiffen during sleep. Repeating the stretch a few times can greatly promote relaxation and ease any discomfort. It's a simple yet effective way to loosen up those tight areas first thing in the morning.

Spine flexibility Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is perfect for increasing spinal flexibility. Begin on all fours with hands placed under shoulders and knees under hips. Arch your back upwards like a cat, then dip it downwards like a cow while lifting your head slightly. This dynamic movement helps warm up the spine and improve posture.

Hamstring release Forward bend stretch Stand with your feet hip-width apart, bend forward at your hips, and allow your arms to hang towards the floor. This stretch focuses on hamstrings and lower back muscles, which may feel tight after sleeping in one position all night. Hold this pose for a few seconds to feel a gentle release in these areas.

Core activation Seated torso twist To start with this stretch, sit cross-legged on the floor or on your bed while keeping your back straight. Put one hand on the knee opposite to you and twist your torso towards the other side gently. Remember to hold the position for a few moments before switching sides. The movement activates the core muscles and helps in digestion by working the internal organs efficiently.