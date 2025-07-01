Peaches and rosemary: Summer delights you'll love

Peaches and rosemary is another aromatic combination you must try for summer meals. The sweet juiciness of peaches is perfectly complemented by the earthy fragrance of rosemary, adding a delicious twist to your regular recipes. Whether it's a salad or dessert you want to enhance, the two can elevate your dishes. Discover how the two can make your summer meals aromatic delights.

Fresh flavors Grilled peach and rosemary salad Grilled peaches with rosemary can elevate a simple salad to the next level. The process of grilling caramelizes the natural sweetness of peaches, making them sweeter and smokier. Toss these grilled slices with fresh greens, nuts, and a light vinaigrette with rosemary for an aromatic touch. This dish is not just refreshing, but also has a perfect balance of textures and flavors for warm-weather dining.

Refreshing hydration Peach-rosemary infused water Infusing water with peach slices and sprigs of rosemary makes for a refreshing drink perfect for hot summer days. The subtle sweetness of peaches and herbal notes of rosemary make for an invigorating drink option sans added sugars or artificial flavors. Just let the ingredients steep in cold water for a few hours before serving chilled over ice. This infusion is hydrating and tasty!

Cool treats Rosemary-peach sorbet A sorbet of ripe peaches and fresh rosemary is a cool treat that embodies summer. Puree ripe peaches along with sugar, lemon juice, and finely chopped rosemary, and freeze to make this easy yet sophisticated dessert. The final product is a smooth sorbet where every spoonful gives fruity sweetness with herbal undertones—a perfect way to finish-off any meal on warm evenings.