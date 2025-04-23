What's the story

Almonds are one of those versatile ingredients that can spice up the taste and texture of most dishes.

Famous for their health benefits, almonds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and vitamins.

Whether you want to spice up your meals with a nutty twist or want healthier alternatives, the almond-based dishes will serve you a delightful culinary experience.

Here are five almond-infused recipes you might love.