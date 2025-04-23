Love almonds? You'll enjoy these dishes too!
What's the story
Almonds are one of those versatile ingredients that can spice up the taste and texture of most dishes.
Famous for their health benefits, almonds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and vitamins.
Whether you want to spice up your meals with a nutty twist or want healthier alternatives, the almond-based dishes will serve you a delightful culinary experience.
Here are five almond-infused recipes you might love.
Smoothie
Almond butter smoothie delight
An almond butter smoothie is the perfect nutritious way to kick-start your day.
Blend together one banana, two tablespoons of almond butter, one cup of almond milk, and a handful of spinach for an energy-boosting drink.
Packed with protein and fiber, this smoothie makes for an excellent breakfast or post-workout snack.
You can also add chia seeds or flaxseeds for added nutrients.
Soup
Creamy almond soup
Creamy almond soup makes for a warm, comforting dish on colder days.
For this soup, blend soaked almonds with vegetable broth until it's smooth.
For added flavor, add garlic and onion sauteed in olive oil.
Simmer the mixture until it thickens a bit, before serving hot with crusty bread on the side.
Tofu bites
Almond-crusted tofu bites
Almond-crusted tofu bites add a crunchy texture that is both satisfying and nutritious.
Simply coat tofu cubes in crushed almonds (mixed with herbs such as thyme or rosemary) and bake them at 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit) until golden brown—about 20 minutes should do the trick
—for an easy appetizer option that goes well with dipping sauces like hummus or tzatziki.
Stir-fry
Roasted almond vegetable stir-fry
Roasted almond vegetable stir-fry is a colorful mix of veggies such as bell peppers, broccoli florets, carrots sliced thinly, and roasted almonds tossed together over high heat using sesame oil as base seasoning agent.
Soy sauce adds umami depth while ginger imparts warmth.
Serve atop steamed rice bowls garnished with fresh cilantro leaves if desired.