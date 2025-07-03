 Your 5-day itinerary to India's best spice bazaars

India's spice markets are a sensory delight, a riot of colors, aromas, and flavors. This five-day itinerary takes you through some of the most famous spice markets across India, giving you an immersive experience into the world of spices. From bustling bazaars to quaint local shops, every day promises a unique adventure into the heart of India's culinary heritage.

Khari Baoli Day 1: Discovering Delhi's Khari Baoli Begin your journey at Khari Baoli in Delhi, Asia's largest spice market. Established in the 17th century, this market is a real treasure trove for spices like turmeric, cumin, and cardamom. As you navigate through narrow lanes filled with sacks of spices and herbs, you'll get to witness traders expertly weighing and packaging their goods. Don't miss out on sampling some local snacks made with these aromatic spices.

Johari Bazaar Day 2: Exploring Jaipur's Johari Bazaar Head to Jaipur's Johari Bazaar on day two for an authentic Rajasthani experience. Although the market is mostly known for jewelry, it also has an array of traditional Rajasthani spices like red chili powder and asafoetida. The colorful stalls are ideal to pick unique blends that give depth to any dish. Connect with local vendors who explain how these spices are used in regional cuisine.

Crawford Market Day 3: Savoring spices at Mumbai's Crawford Market On day three, head to Mumbai's iconic Crawford Market where colonial-era architecture meets the humdrum of trade activity. Here you'll discover an array of exotic spices including saffron and nutmeg along with fresh produce stalls teeming with fruits and vegetables from all over India. Spend some time exploring various sections dedicated only to particular types such as dried fruits or fragrant teas infused with Indian herbs.

Kochi Spice Market Day 4: Immersing in Kochi's spice trade history Traveling to Kochi, visit its historic spice market close to Mattancherry Palace, now Jew Town Road. This city's strategic position on maritime routes has made it an important trading hub of spices like pepper, cloves, cinnamon, and ginger since ancient times. Its contribution to the global spice trade is still the same, owing to its rich history and business still going on.