You must explore these stunning ancient forests 

Exploring ancient forests gives us a peek into the past of our planet, the ecosystem that flourished for thousands of years. These forests are not just teeming with life but also have cultural and historical significance. From looming trees to peculiar flora and fauna, every forest gives us a different habitat to explore. Here are five ancient forests around the world worth exploring.

Białowieża Bialowieza Forest's primeval beauty Straddling the Poland-Belarus border, Bialowieza Forest is Europe's one of the last primeval forests. Spread across 1,500 square kilometers, the forest is home to a wide variety of wildlife including the European bison. Its pristine condition gives the opportunity to witness ecosystems as they were before the interference of humans. You can explore its dense woodlands on guided tours or designated trails.

Yakushima Yakushima Island's unique ecosystem Japan's Yakushima Island is famous for its ancient cedar trees, some of which are more than 1,000 years old. This UNESCO World Heritage site is covered in lush vegetation owing to high rainfall levels throughout the year. The island's unique ecosystem is home to several plant species that are found nowhere else on Earth. Hiking trails lead to breathtaking landscapes where moss-covered trees create an ethereal atmosphere.

Daintree Daintree Rainforest's biodiversity haven Australia's Daintree Rainforest is among the oldest in the world, estimated to be more than 135 million years old! Spanning 1,200sqkm in Queensland, it is home to an astounding diversity of flora with countless plant species endemic to the region alone. One could explore its diverse habitats via boardwalks or guided tours, discovering the indigenous culture that is interwoven with this natural wonder.

Sinharaja Sinharaja Forest Reserve's tropical richness Sri Lanka's Sinharaja Forest Reserve is a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1988 and a tropical biodiversity showcase. Spanning an area of approximately 88sq km, it's famous for its endemic flora and rare fauna like purple-faced langurs. The perfect destination for eco-tourism, birdwatching hikes with guides knowledgeable in local ecology ensures minimum impact on this preserved ecosystem, despite past logging pressures.