Leg day: 5 exercises you shouldn't skip

Building resilient heel muscles is crucial for maintaining balance, preventing injuries, and improving overall foot health. Strong heel muscles also support the arch of the foot and promote better posture and mobility. By including certain exercises in your routine, you can strengthen these muscles effectively. Here are five exercises that focus on building resilient heel muscles, so that you have a strong base to carry out daily activities.

Strengthen heels Calf raises Calf raises are another simple yet effective exercise to strengthen the heel muscles. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and slowly lift your heels off the ground, balancing on the balls of your feet. Maintain this position for a few seconds before lowering back down. Repeat this movement 10 to 15 times in sets of three to four. This exercise targets both calf and heel muscles, promoting strength and stability.

Balance enhancement Heel walks Heel walks are amazing for improving your balance while also strengthening your heel muscles. To do this exercise, walk forward on your heels while keeping your toes lifted off the ground for about 20 steps. Maintain a straight back and engaged core throughout the movement. This exercise not only strengthens your heels but also improves your coordination and balance.

Flexibility boost Toe taps Toe taps emphasize enhancing flexibility along with building heel muscles. Sit comfortably in a chair with feet flat on the floor. Raise one foot slightly off the ground and gently tap it against a raised surface like a step or low stool repeatedly for 10 taps per foot in sets of three to four rounds, each leg alternatively.

Mobility improvement Ankle circles Ankle circles improve mobility around ankle joints while engaging surrounding muscle groups, including those within heels themselves. Sit comfortably, extend one leg out front, rotate the ankle clockwise, then counterclockwise, completing full circle motions eight times per direction before switching legs. Repeat the process similarly on the other side, ensuring smooth, controlled movements throughout the entire session without rushing through any part thereof.