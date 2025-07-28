5 exercises to strengthen your wrists

Strengthening your wrists can go a long way in improving flexibility and minimizing risk of injury. Be it an athlete, a musician or a person who spends long hours typing, wrist exercises can be useful. These are aimed at improving the strength and flexibility of your wrists, making daily tasks easy and comfortable. Here are five effective exercises you can add to your routine for improved wrist health.

Stretch 1 Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch is a simple exercise that targets the muscles on the underside of your forearm. Simply extend one arm in front of you with your palm facing up. Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch in your forearm. Hold for about 15 seconds before switching sides. This exercise increases flexibility, reduces tension in the wrist area.

Stretch 2 Wrist extensor stretch The wrist extensor stretch targets the muscles on top of your forearm. Begin by extending one arm straight out with the palm facing down. Using your opposite hand, gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a mild stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold this position for fifteen seconds before repeating on the other arm.

Rotation 1 Wrist rotations Wrist rotations are the best for improving mobility and circulation of the wrists. Start with holding both hands out in front of you with fists lightly clenched. Gradually rotate both the wrists clockwise 10 times, then the other way round and rotate counterclockwise another 10 times. This exercise loosens up stiff joints and improves overall wrist movement.

Strengthen 1 Grip strengthening exercise Improving grip strength is key to maintaining overall wrist health, as it supports a number of activities requiring manual dexterity. To do this exercise, use a soft stress ball or some similar object that can fit comfortably in one hand. Squeeze it tightly for five seconds before slowly releasing. Repeat ten times per hand on a daily basis to build endurance over time.