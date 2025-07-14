5 knee exercises you should do daily

Knee joint flexibility is essential to keep up with your mobility and prevent injuries. Regular exercise could help increase the range of motion in your knees, making daily activities a lot easier and more comfortable. Here are five exercises that can improve your knee flexibility. They are easy to perform and can be done at home, without any special equipment. Doing them regularly could significantly improve your knees' functioning over time.

Leg extension Seated leg extensions Seated leg extensions are an easy exercise that targets quadriceps, which are responsible for knee movement. To do this exercise, sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Slowly extend one leg until it is straight, hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down. Repeat the same process ten times for each leg. This exercise strengthens the muscles around the knee, promoting better flexibility.

Hamstring curl Standing hamstring curls Standing hamstring curls target the muscles at the back of your thigh, which help in knee movement. Stand straight with hip-width apart feet and grip a sturdy surface for balance if required. Bend one knee to get your heel as close to your buttocks as possible without discomfort, then lower it back down slowly. Repeat 10 times per leg to improve flexibility and strength.

Calf raise Calf raises Calf raises help improve overall leg strength and indirectly support knee joints through stronger calves. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, near a wall or chair for support, if needed. Lift both heels off the ground so you're standing on your toes; hold briefly before lowering them back down gently. Aim for two sets of 10 repetitions each day to aid in better joint mobility.