5 fiber-rich breakfasts you need to try

Starting your day with a fiber-rich breakfast not only supports digestive health but can also help you get that flatter stomach you have always desired. Since fiber promotes regular bowel movements and keeps you satiated, it can help in managing your weight. Adding high-fiber foods to your morning is easy, delicious and nutritious. Here are five loaded with fiber breakfast ideas to kickstart your day properly.

Drive 1 Oatmeal with berries Oatmeal makes for a great source of soluble fiber, which can lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health. While berries like strawberries or blueberries can enhance the flavor, they also make the dish higher in fiber. A serving of oatmeal topped with half a cup of mixed berries offers around eight grams of fiber, making it a filling option for breakfast.

Drive 2 Whole grain toast with avocado Whole grain toast is another amazing option for upping your daily fiber intake. Pairing it with avocado adds healthy fats and additional fiber to your meal. One slice of whole grain bread topped with half an avocado gives you about 10 grams of dietary fiber, keeping you full for longer while providing you with essential nutrients.

Drive 3 Chia seed pudding Chia seeds are tiny powerhouses of nutrition, packed with high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids and dietary fiber. Soaking chia seeds overnight in almond milk or any plant-based milk preps them for the pudding and gives it a creamy texture ideal for breakfast. The serving would have about 11 grams of fiber making it ideal for anyone looking to up their intake.

Drive 4 Smoothie bowl with spinach and banana Smoothie bowls make for the perfect versatile meal where you can easily pack in a ton of nutrient-dense ingredients. Spinach, banana, and almond milk blended together create a vitamin- and mineral-rich base, and topping it with sliced almonds or flaxseeds can amp up the fiber content massively. The combination gives you about nine grams of dietary fiber per serving.