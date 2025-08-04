Try these green peas recipes today

Green peas are one of the most versatile ingredients that can be added to anything to enhance flavor and nutrition. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they make an excellent healthy addition to any meal. From soups to salads, green peas can be added to several recipes. Here, we look at five interesting dishes that bring out the unique taste and texture of green peas.

Soup delight Creamy green pea soup Creamy green pea soup is an ideal comforting dish, no matter what the season is. You can whip up fresh or frozen peas with some onions, garlic, and vegetable broth for a silky smooth texture. Stirring in some cream or coconut milk makes it richer without dominating the natural sweetness of the peas. Top it off with fresh mint leaves or croutons for flavor.

Italian twist Green pea risotto Green pea risotto is an Italian-inspired dish that has Arborio rice and bright green peas. The creamy texture is given by gradually pouring in vegetable broth while stirring constantly. Parmesan cheese adds depth to the flavor palette, while lemon zest gives a refreshing twist. This dish is delicious as well as beautiful to look at.

Curry fusion Spicy green pea curry Spicy green pea curry is a delightful fusion of flavors, thanks to spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. The base of the curry is made from tomatoes and onions, which are softened before adding the peas. Coconut milk balances out the heat from chili peppers and enhances the overall taste profile.