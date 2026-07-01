Spice up your dishes with these mild-flavored spices
What's the story
African spices are a treasure trove of flavors, many of which are mild yet deliciously aromatic. These spices can elevate your culinary experience without overpowering the taste of your food. From sweet to savory, these spices offer a variety of flavors that can be used in different recipes. Here are five African spices that are mild but flavorful and how they can be used in your cooking.
#1
Berbere: A warm spice blend
Berbere is an Ethiopian spice blend that combines warm spices like cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom. Although it has a mild heat level, its rich aroma makes it perfect for stews and soups. Its sweet and savory notes make it an excellent choice for seasoning vegetables or lentils. You can also use berbere as a rub for tofu or tempeh before grilling or baking.
#2
Grains of Paradise: A peppery twist
Grains of paradise, native to West Africa, are peppery seeds with citrusy undertones. They make an excellent substitute for black pepper as they add a unique twist to dishes without being too spicy. Use them in salads or sprinkle over roasted vegetables for an extra zing. Their subtle heat makes them ideal for enhancing the flavor profile of desserts too.
#3
Suya spice: A nutty delight
Suya spice is a popular West African seasoning mix, made with peanuts, ginger, garlic, paprika, and other spices. It has a nutty flavor with a hint of sweetness and mild heat. This spice mix is usually used as a marinade or rub on grilled vegetables or plant-based skewers. It can also be added to dips like hummus or used as a topping on popcorn for added crunch.
#4
Rooibos tea: Sweet and earthy notes
Rooibos tea comes from South Africa and has sweet and earthy notes with no caffeine content. This versatile tea can be brewed hot or cold and used as a base for smoothies or iced teas. Rooibos can also be added to baked goods like cookies or cakes, giving them depth without adding bitterness.
#5
Tamarind paste: Tangy sweetness
Tamarind paste, made from tamarind pods, is widely used across Africa for its tangy yet sweet flavor profile. It adds depth to sauces, dressings, and marinades. It balances flavors beautifully when added to curries, stir-fries, and chutneys. Tamarind paste is a versatile ingredient that enhances both savory and sweet dishes with its unique taste.