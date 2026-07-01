Rooibos tea has sweet and earthy notes with no caffeine content

Spice up your dishes with these mild-flavored spices

By Vinita Jain 03:34 pm Jul 01, 202603:34 pm

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African spices are a treasure trove of flavors, many of which are mild yet deliciously aromatic. These spices can elevate your culinary experience without overpowering the taste of your food. From sweet to savory, these spices offer a variety of flavors that can be used in different recipes. Here are five African spices that are mild but flavorful and how they can be used in your cooking.