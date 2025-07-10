Hamstring exercises for flexibility and strength

Hamstrings are important for our everyday movements, contributing to flexibility, strength, and balance. Exercising these muscles regularly can prevent injuries and improve overall performance. Here are five effective hamstring exercises that can improve your flexibility, strength, and balance. Each of these exercises focuses on different aspects of the hamstrings, ensuring a comprehensive workout routine that supports your fitness goals.

Drive 1 Standing leg curl The standing leg curl is another great exercise to target those hamstrings, but also uses the core for support. Stand upright with feet hip-width apart for this exercise. Slowly bend one knee to draw the heel towards your glutes, keeping the thighs in line. Hold for a second before lowering down. Repeat on each leg for best results.

Drive 2 Romanian deadlift The Romanian deadlift targets the hamstrings and helps improve posture. Start by standing shoulder-width apart with weights held in front of your thighs. With a slight bend in the knees, hinge at the hips to lower the weights down the legs till you feel a stretch in the hamstrings. Return standing by driving through your heels.

Drive 3 Glute bridge The glute bridge is great for firing up both the glutes and hamstrings while improving core stability. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Lift hips towards the ceiling by squeezing glutes until shoulders, hips, and knees form a straight line. Hold for a second before coming back down.

Drive 4 Single-leg deadlift Single-leg deadlifts not only challenge your balance but also work each leg separately to improve muscle symmetry. Stand on one leg, keeping a slight bend in that knee. Extend the opposite leg behind you as you hinge forward at hips, reaching arms toward ground or holding weights if desired. Return upright, maintaining control throughout the movement.