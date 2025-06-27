Leg day: Don't forget these toe exercises

Improving balance and foot agility is the key to maintaining overall physical health. By performing specific toe exercises, you can improve stability, prevent injuries, and increase performance in a range of activities. These exercises work on the muscles of your feet, ensuring flexibility and strength. Here are five effective toe exercises that can help you improve balance and agility.

Drive 1 Toe raises for strength Toe raises are a simple yet effective exercise to strengthen the muscles in your feet. Stand with your feet flat on the ground, then slowly lift your toes while keeping your heels grounded. Hold this position for a few seconds before lowering them back down. Doing this exercise 10 to 15 times daily can improve muscle tone and enhance balance.

Drive 2 Towel scrunches for flexibility Towel scrunches also work wonders for improving flexibility in the toes. Lay a small towel on the floor, and scrunch it towards you using your toes, without moving your heel. This exercise works the intrinsic muscles of the foot, improving dexterity and coordination. Performing two sets of 10 repetitions daily can yield visible results.

Drive 3 Marble pickup challenge The marble pickup challenge is an interesting way to enhance your toe agility. Scatter a few marbles on the floor and use just your toes to pick them up one by one, dropping them into a container nearby. This not only improves fine motor skills in the feet but also enhances concentration and focus.