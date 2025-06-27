Add these simple foot exercises to your daily workout

Improving foot flexibility and strength is key to keeping up with mobility and preventing injuries. Regular exercises targeting the feet can improve balance, promote better posture, and alleviate discomfort. Here are five effective exercises that you can easily include in your daily routine to promote foot health. They are simple, require little equipment, and can be done at home or at the gym.

Drive 1 Toe raises for enhanced balance Toe raises are a great exercise to enhance balance and strengthen the muscles in your feet. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, lift your heels off the ground slowly, and rise up on your toes. Stay in this position for a few seconds before coming back down. Repeat the movement 10 to 15 times. This exercise builds strength in the arches of the feet and improves overall stability.

Drive 2 Towel scrunches for arch strengthening Towel scrunches focus on the muscles in the arch of your foot, increasing flexibility and strength. Sit on a chair with a towel placed flat on the floor beneath one foot. Use your toes to scrunch up the towel towards you without lifting your heel off the ground. Repeat this action 10 times per foot. This exercise is particularly beneficial for people with flat feet or plantar fasciitis.

Drive 3 Ankle circles to boost mobility Ankle circles help improve joint mobility and flexibility around the ankle region. Just sit comfortably with one leg stretched out; rotate your ankle clockwise 10 times, followed by counterclockwise rotations another 10 times. Switch legs after completing both the directions on one side, first before repeating it again using another leg, too! Regular practice helps circulation while reducing stiffness within joints over time.