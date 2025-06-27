5 hip exercises everyone must do daily

Hip mobility is crucial for maintaining overall body flexibility and preventing injuries. It plays a significant role in daily activities, from walking to sitting, and even in athletic performance. Incorporating hip mobility exercises into your routine can enhance movement efficiency and reduce discomfort. Here are five exercises that can help improve hip mobility for individuals of all fitness levels.

Circular motion Hip circles for flexibility Hip circles can be an effective way to increase the range of motion in your hip joints. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, place hands on hips, and slowly rotate your hips in a circular motion. Do ten circles clockwise and ten counterclockwise. Doing this exercise helps loosen tight muscles around the hips, promoting better flexibility.

Inner stretch Butterfly stretch for inner thighs The butterfly stretch focuses on your inner thighs and groin region, improving hip flexibility. Sit on the floor with the soles of your feet touching each other, knees bent outward. Slowly press your knees towards the ground with the help of your elbows while keeping your back straight. Hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds to experience a deep stretch.

Deep Pose Pigeon pose for deep stretching The pigeon pose is a yoga position that gives a deep stretch to the hip flexors and glutes. Start in a plank position, bring one knee forward toward wrist while extending the other leg back behind you. Lower torso over front leg while keeping hips square to feel an intense stretch across hips.

Side movement Lateral lunges for side mobility Lateral lunges work on side-to-side movement, by stretching inner thighs, and strengthening outer hips. Stand with feet wide apart; shift weight onto one leg by bending the knee while keeping the other leg straight. Push through the heel of the bent leg to return upright before switching sides.