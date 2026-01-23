Travelers feel these iconic bridges are overrated

Bridges are often considered engineering marvels, connecting lands and people. However, some of these iconic structures may not live up to their hype. While many bridges are celebrated for their historical or architectural significance, others might be overrated in terms of experience or uniqueness. Here are five iconic bridges that some travelers feel are overrated, highlighting why they may not be as impressive as expected.

#1 Golden Gate Bridge: A crowded experience The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is one of the most photographed bridges in the world. However, visitors often find it crowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy its beauty. The fog that frequently envelops the bridge also obscures views, leaving some visitors disappointed. While it's an iconic landmark, those seeking a peaceful experience might find it less enjoyable than anticipated.

#2 Tower Bridge: More than just a photo op Tower Bridge in London is famous for its distinct design and historical importance. However, many tourists discover that it is more of a photo op than an actual attraction. The exhibitions inside can be expensive and don't always deliver an immersive experience. For some travelers, the allure of Tower Bridge may not be worth the time or money when compared to other London attractions.

#3 Sydney Harbour Bridge: High costs for climbing The Sydney Harbour Bridge offers stunning views for those willing to climb it. But the cost of participating in this activity can be steep, with tickets costing over $200 per person. For budget-conscious travelers or those afraid of heights, simply walking across the bridge at no cost may be more appealing than paying for an organized climb.

#4 Ponte Vecchio: A tourist trap Florence's Ponte Vecchio is famous for its medieval stone arch bridge lined with shops selling jewelry and art. However, many visitors find it to be a tourist trap with overpriced goods and throngs of people. While its history is fascinating, shoppers looking for authentic Italian craftsmanship may be disappointed by the commercialism dominating this historic site.