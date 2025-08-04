How to cook with breadfruit: 5 tasty ideas

Breadfruit is a versatile tropical fruit that can be used in a range of dishes. Its starchy texture makes it an excellent substitute for potatoes or other root vegetables. Whether you're looking to try something new or incorporate more plant-based options into your meals, breadfruit offers a unique flavor and nutritional benefits. Here are five incredible breadfruit recipes you can easily prepare at home.

Curry dish Breadfruit curry delight Breadfruit curry is a delectable dish that marries the flavor of coconut milk with aromatic spices. How to make it: Peel and cube the breadfruit and cook it with onions, garlic, ginger, and curry powder. Add coconut milk and simmer until the breadfruit is tender. This dish goes well with rice or flatbread and makes for a hearty, nutritious meal.

Snack option Crispy breadfruit chips For a crunchy snack, you can try making breadfruit chips. Slice the breadfruit thinly using a mandoline slicer so that you get even pieces. Toss the slices in olive oil and season them with salt before baking them in an oven till golden brown. These chips make the perfect appetizer or an accompaniment with dips like hummus or guacamole.

Soup recipe Creamy breadfruit soup Creamy and comforting, this breadfruit soup is perfect for cooler days. Saute onions, garlic, and celery in some olive oil until soft. To the pot, add peeled and cubed breadfruit along with vegetable broth. Simmer until the breadfruit is soft enough to be blended into a smooth consistency using an immersion blender. Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving hot.

Roasting technique Roasted breadfruit wedges Roasted breadfruit wedges make for a delicious and easy-to-prepare side dish. Cut the peeled fruit into wedges like you would for potato wedges; toss them in some olive oil mixed with herbs like rosemary or thyme, plus a pinch of salt before roasting at high temperature until crispy outside yet tender inside—perfect alongside grilled vegetables or salads alike!