Next Article

Exploring Earth's endless daylight wonders: Places where sun never sets

By Simran Jeet 11:45 am Jun 01, 202411:45 am

What's the story The phenomenon of the midnight sun, where the sun remains visible at midnight or never sets below the horizon, captures the imagination of travelers and dreamers alike. This stunning occurrence is only possible inside the Arctic and Antarctic Circles during their respective summer months. Let's explore five remarkable destinations where the sun shines around the clock, offering unique experiences and breathtaking views.

Norway

Norwegian Arctic - Svalbard

Svalbard is one of the places on Earth where the midnight sun lasts the longest, from about April 20 to August 23. This remote archipelago, situated well above the Arctic Circle, offers a dramatic landscape of rugged mountains, sweeping glaciers, and tundra. During the endless daylight, visitors can witness wildlife such as polar bears, reindeer, and walruses, and enjoy extended expeditions into the wilderness.

Iceland

Akureyri and Grimsey Island

In Iceland, summer nights boast clear skies, and in the month of June, the sun never sets, bathing the landscape in continuous daylight. For an enchanting view of the Midnight Sun, consider visiting the city of Akureyri and Grimsey Island, both located within the Arctic Circle. Tourists can take advantage of these endless days to explore Iceland's volcanoes, geysers, hot springs, and waterfalls.

Canada

Nunavut

Nunavut, situated approximately two degrees above the Arctic Circle within Canada's Northwest Territories, experiences contrasting seasons. During the summer months, it basks in around two months of continuous sunlight, offering unique opportunities for exploration. Conversely, the winter brings approximately 30 consecutive days of total darkness, creating a stark yet captivating contrast in the region's natural rhythms throughout the year.

Norway

Nordkapp

Nordkapp, or North Cape, is often referred to as the northernmost point of Europe. From mid-May to late July, the sun never sets, offering 24 hours of daylight. The plateau atop a massive cliff provides a panoramic view of the surrounding Arctic Ocean. A visit to Nordkapp is not just about witnessing the midnight sun but also experiencing the nature's enduring presence.

USA

Alaska

In Alaska, particularly the northern parts like Barrow, the sun doesn't set for up to 82 days, from late May to late July. Alaska's vast wilderness becomes an accessible playground during these months, with opportunities for wildlife spotting, fishing, and even golfing at midnight. The phenomenon draws tourists despite the remote location, promising a unique experience of day-night continuity.