Jumping jacks are a classic full-body exercise that gets your heart rate up quickly

5 beginner-friendly exercises you can do anywhere

By Vinita Jain 03:37 pm Jul 01, 202603:37 pm

What's the story

Micro-exercises are short, effective physical activities that can be done in a matter of minutes. They are perfect for beginners and can be easily incorporated into daily routines without requiring special equipment or a lot of time. These exercises are ideal for those who want to start their fitness journey but have a busy schedule. Here are five beginner-friendly micro-exercises that can be done anywhere and anytime to improve overall health.