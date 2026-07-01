5 beginner-friendly exercises you can do anywhere
What's the story
Micro-exercises are short, effective physical activities that can be done in a matter of minutes. They are perfect for beginners and can be easily incorporated into daily routines without requiring special equipment or a lot of time. These exercises are ideal for those who want to start their fitness journey but have a busy schedule. Here are five beginner-friendly micro-exercises that can be done anywhere and anytime to improve overall health.
Tip 1
Quick jumping jacks
Jumping jacks are a classic full-body exercise that gets your heart rate up quickly. Start with feet together and hands at your sides. Jump up, spreading your feet shoulder-width apart while raising your arms overhead. Return to the starting position and repeat for one minute. This exercise improves cardiovascular health and coordination.
Tip 2
Desk push-ups
Desk push-ups are an easy way to strengthen your upper body, while at work or at home. Stand a few feet away from a sturdy desk or table, place your hands on the edge, and step back until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Bend your elbows to lower yourself towards the desk, then push back up. Aim for 10 repetitions.
Tip 3
Chair squats
Chair squats target the lower body muscles without needing any fancy equipment. Stand in front of a chair with feet hip-width apart. Lower yourself as if sitting down, keeping your back straight and knees behind your toes. Hover just above the seat before standing back up. Repeat this ten times to strengthen legs and glutes.
Tip 4
Calf raises on stairs
Calf raises on stairs help tone calf muscles with minimal effort required. Stand on the edge of a stair step with heels hanging off slightly. Slowly rise onto your toes, hold for a second, then lower back down past the level of the step before repeating 15 times per session.
Tip 5
Seated leg lifts
Seated leg lifts work core muscles while sitting at home or at work. Sit upright in a chair with feet flat on the floor. Extend one leg out straight, hold for five seconds, then lower slowly without touching the ground below. Alternate legs every 10 reps per side, completing two sets per session daily if possible.