These 5-minute back workouts can fix your posture

Improving posture is essential for overall health and well-being. Poor posture can lead to back pain, fatigue, and even affect your mood. Incorporating quick back workouts into your daily routine can help in maintaining a healthy spine alignment. These exercises are designed to be completed in just five minutes, making them easy to fit into any schedule. Here are some effective exercises that can contribute to long-term posture improvement.

Flexibility boost Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is a gentle way to warm up your spine and improve your flexibility. Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling (cow position). Exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin towards your chest (cat position). Repeat this sequence for a minute to enhance your spinal mobility.

Core strengthening Superman exercise The superman exercise focuses on the lower back muscles, which are extremely important for good posture. Lie face down on a mat with arms outstretched in front of you. Lift your arms, chest, and legs from the ground simultaneously while keeping the neck neutral. Hold for a few seconds and lower back down. Repeat this exercise for one minute to strengthen core muscles.

Upper back engagement Seated rows with resistance band Seated rows using a resistance band also help engage upper back muscles that support proper posture. To do this, sit on the floor with legs extended straight ahead and loop a resistance band around both feet while holding each end in hands. Pull elbows backward while squeezing shoulder blades together before returning slowly to the start position. Repeat continuously over a one-minute period.